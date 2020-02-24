Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 17,180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,611,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,847,712. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,552,137 shares in the company, valued at $695,562,041.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 786,454 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $23,286,902.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,301,568.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,010,272 shares of company stock worth $627,136,395.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

