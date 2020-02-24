UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) have been trending extremely negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 218,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,996. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

