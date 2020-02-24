UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 576 ($7.58). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 703.50 ($9.25).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA opened at GBX 654.68 ($8.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 629.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 579.26. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.