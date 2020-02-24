UGAS (UGAS) Price Down 8% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $3.74 million and $1.08 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00493152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.40 or 0.06624970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00063133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

