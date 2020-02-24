UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.57. 1,305,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,625. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

