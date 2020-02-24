UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from UIL’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:UTL remained flat at $GBX 232 ($3.05) during mid-day trading on Monday. 18,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313. UIL has a 1-year low of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 347.90 ($4.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $196.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64.

Get UIL alerts:

In other news, insider Alison Hill acquired 3,339 shares of UIL stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,447.67 ($11,112.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 996 shares of UIL stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.08 ($3,249.25).

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.