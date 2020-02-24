Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $13.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.57. 886,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,348. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

