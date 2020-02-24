Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Ulta Beauty worth $424,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $94,563,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $299.40 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.