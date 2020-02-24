Ultimate Secure Cash Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $229,948.00 and $214.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.