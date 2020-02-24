Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 561.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 201,875 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

