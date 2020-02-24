UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of UMB Financial worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 598.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 265,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UMB Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 64,688 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 113.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 121,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 55.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

