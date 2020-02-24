Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10,895.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,209 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $17.31. 40,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.