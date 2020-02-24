Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.94. 1,531,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.