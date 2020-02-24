Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE UAA opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,383,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,671,000 after buying an additional 116,688 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

