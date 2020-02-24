UNI COIN Price Hits $0.25 (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and OEX. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $15.27 million and $107.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

