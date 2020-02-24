Uni Select Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Uni Select in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNS. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Uni Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$11.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.18. The company has a market cap of $501.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Uni Select has a one year low of C$9.65 and a one year high of C$15.96.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

