Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Union Bankshares worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,691,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

