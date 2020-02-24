Cfra Trims United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $83.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cfra from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Continental will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,667,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

