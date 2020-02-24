United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75 to $1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. United Continental also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 15.00-18.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,419. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

