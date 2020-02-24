United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $102.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

