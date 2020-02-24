United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock opened at $151.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

