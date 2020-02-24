Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Uniti Group worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Uniti Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 1,310,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,525. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

