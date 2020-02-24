Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLED. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $12.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.44. The stock had a trading volume of 916,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,873. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $129.10 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $194.03.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

