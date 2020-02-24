Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

UHT traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $132.41.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

