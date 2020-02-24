Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 68.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 385.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 396,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

