Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.08 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004241 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00480645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.59 or 0.06604609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00062513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026847 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, IDAX, TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.