US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. US Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in US Well Services by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in US Well Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

