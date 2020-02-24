USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.58 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010178 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $34.80 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

