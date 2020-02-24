Utrust Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $819,883.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

