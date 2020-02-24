Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Vail Resorts worth $55,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $251.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.