Valor Token (VALOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market cap of $6.15 million and $395,936.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00493152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.40 or 0.06624970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00063133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

