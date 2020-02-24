VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.37. 1,699,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,220,492. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

