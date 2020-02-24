Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 17,684,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,513. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.

