Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $41.70. 17,789,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,328,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.