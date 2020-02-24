Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 531,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 969,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.79. 290,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

