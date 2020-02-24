Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $197.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

