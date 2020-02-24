Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lessened by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $26,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

