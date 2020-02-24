Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 547,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,220. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.