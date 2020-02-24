Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.57 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

