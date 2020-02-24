Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

