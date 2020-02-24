Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $306.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

