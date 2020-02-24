Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.24. 7,078,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

