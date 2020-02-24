Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Increased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 823.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 220.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,314,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $86.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

