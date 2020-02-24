Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 24.3% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $115,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,705,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.