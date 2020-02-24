Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 13.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $107,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.30. 8,707,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

