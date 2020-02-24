Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $143.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

