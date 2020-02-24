VectorAI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VectorAI has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. VectorAI has a total market capitalization of $7,058.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,604.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.09 or 0.02726001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.03856092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00774461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00816029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00095705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00620865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About VectorAI

VectorAI (CRYPTO:VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

