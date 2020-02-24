Veil Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $20,155.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 67,689,763 coins and its circulating supply is 58,848,834 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

