Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.68 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $26.74 million and $2.68 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,061,317,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,235,217 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

