Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SunTrust Banks

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 99.43% from the stock’s current price.

VNTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.93. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,721 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 152,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,788 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

